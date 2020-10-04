COMMENTARY: Law officers must be left alone

The heavy and bleeding hearts of millions of African American citizens and other caring and sensitive individuals in this country must be disgusted, frustrated and exhausted in witnessing police brutality time and time again without justice or favorable verdicts being declared from the courthouses across the United States.
Evolving from what seems to be a sense of tremendous injustice, in a shared vision and unification, this too shall pass.
In recent years, African American mothers and fathers have seen more than their share of untimely deaths knocking at their front doors, claiming the lives of their sons and daughters at the hands of unseasoned and insensitive police officers from townships as small as Eutawville to cities as large as Minneapolis, Minnesota. To kill is a choice — a choice that should be harshly condemned and quickly repudiated.
As in all professions, law enforcement, too, has a few bad apples that spoil and destroy the beauty of positive productivity in organizations that constantly press toward the mark of salient performances by employers and employees who genuinely care about the lives of human beings and improving society overall.
As society grows weary and tired of the senseless killing of black men by police officers in the streets of America, the pain that family members experience must not be taken lightly. Death hurts their hearts. Death steals their loved ones. Death kills their spirit of trust for other human beings. For these reasons, we must offer sympathy to families who find themselves in this disturbing and unrestful predicament.
Verdicts in courts are not determined by a single or isolated action but are examined through the lens of totality — and this we must remember when they are announced. It is too painful to immediately accept or even be rational in our thinking regarding unexpected verdicts that appear to be outright injustice. Yet we must be careful in our responses and keep our composures in navigating and negotiating ourselves toward receiving fair and viable solutions.
As in the case of Brionna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, where no charges were filed against two officers who fired shots that took her life, an unfavorable result angers people and causes people to question the justice system. No charges in her death served as a springboard for protesters to jump out into the streets to demand explanations and answers.
We have the right to protest, but we also have the responsibility to respond civilly. There must be a balance in the equation. In high-profile cases such as Taylor’s, we must muster enough energy to restrain ourselves from screaming loudly and contributing to greater chaos in an already complex matter.
If there is any consolation, we must remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s comment in A Letter from Birmingham Jail. He declares: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly.”
In our protests and our grief, we must be prudent enough to avoid the offenses of criticizing and condemning police officers as a whole. They are here to serve and protect the American people. In this, we ought to be grateful for their courage and bravery in serving us splendidly in dedicated ways.
Law enforcement officers ought to be recognized with the highest respect for their profession. It is one of the few professions where individuals put their lives on the line every single day, every hour, every minute and every second on the job in an effort to ensure that we all remain safe and untouched by criminal activities in any form anywhere in America.
While there is a serious need for law enforcement reform for the few bad apples out there, police officers in general should be celebrated for the least of their efforts to the greatest. Their jobs are hard, and they stick with the tasks throughout the duration of the workday without letting us down.
We must return the favor to our law enforcement officers by also not letting them down either.
Truly, law officers must be left alone — so they may focus their collective energy on protecting and serving the people of their individual jurisdictions with continuous American pride and unstoppable patriotic services and virtues.
Byron Brown, a native of Eutawville, is a 1983 graduate of Holly Hill-Roberts High School. He is an English teacher for Prince George’s County Public Schools in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and serves as a professor of English at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Brown was named Clarendon School District 1 Teacher of the Year in 2004 and 2010. He is the author of five books and is the founder and organizer of the South Carolina Heritage and Humanities Festival and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in higher education administration at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!