COMMENTARY: Law officers must be left alone

In our protests and our grief, we must be prudent enough to avoid the offenses of criticizing and condemning police officers as a whole. They are here to serve and protect the American people. In this, we ought to be grateful for their courage and bravery in serving us splendidly in dedicated ways.

Law enforcement officers ought to be recognized with the highest respect for their profession. It is one of the few professions where individuals put their lives on the line every single day, every hour, every minute and every second on the job in an effort to ensure that we all remain safe and untouched by criminal activities in any form anywhere in America.

While there is a serious need for law enforcement reform for the few bad apples out there, police officers in general should be celebrated for the least of their efforts to the greatest. Their jobs are hard, and they stick with the tasks throughout the duration of the workday without letting us down.

We must return the favor to our law enforcement officers by also not letting them down either.

Truly, law officers must be left alone — so they may focus their collective energy on protecting and serving the people of their individual jurisdictions with continuous American pride and unstoppable patriotic services and virtues.

Byron Brown, a native of Eutawville, is a 1983 graduate of Holly Hill-Roberts High School. He is an English teacher for Prince George’s County Public Schools in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and serves as a professor of English at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Brown was named Clarendon School District 1 Teacher of the Year in 2004 and 2010. He is the author of five books and is the founder and organizer of the South Carolina Heritage and Humanities Festival and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in higher education administration at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

