COMMENTARY: Latest plan to pack court

Benjamin Franklin said in 1789, “Our new Constitution is now established, everything seems to promise it will be durable; but, in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.”

Apparently, there is one other certainty in this world: Democrats will try to pack the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt attempted to add justices to the Supreme Court. His reason for doing so? Simple. The court, at that point in time, was prone to overrule many of FDR’s New Deal laws.

Fast forward to 2021. The left is at it again.

This time, Democrats in the House and Senate are proposing adding four new members to the nine-member Supreme Court.

Why? Because, once again, the left is concerned that the Supreme Court, which presently seats six conservative-leaning justices and three liberal-leaning justices, will not rubber-stamp its radical agenda.

On April 15, several prominent Democrats unveiled court-packing 2.0. The bill, titled the Judiciary Act of 2021, would alter the number of justices on the Supreme Court for the first time since 1869.