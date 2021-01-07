COMMENTARY: Last days of Trump

Weeks before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Donald Trump is at the zenith of his popularity and power. He is also at the beginning of a long, slow decline.

The power of Trump in the world’s most powerful office has never been greater. To his unadulterated, cult-like supporters, totaling nearly half of the American public, his words are virtually sacrosanct.

With a stroke of a pen, he can and has freed those who served his personal ambitions or political dominance with virtually no concern for the consequences. He has broken, according to The Washington Post, at least 20 long-standing norms of the American presidency. He has the majority of his party obsequiously bending to his wishes lest they receive his wrath and that of his supporters. The word “Trump” was used more often this year than the word “God,” according to Computational Story Lab at the University of Vermont.

All of this will begin to deteriorate in the near future. Not nearly as fast as Democrats, nor moderates in his party, or those who wish for a strong two-party system, would like. But it will begin a slow and unalterably decline.