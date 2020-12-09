COMMENTARY: Lame duck and The Grinch

Expected spending in the next few weeks will keep the U.S. Treasury spending like Buddy the Elf when he got into the special syrup down in the mail room.

The Hill reported on Dec. 2: “Congress needs to pass a spending bill by next Friday to avoid a government shutdown when current funding expires. Lawmakers are also trying to strike an elusive agreement on another round of coronavirus economic relief and provide funding for vaccine distribution as well as pass an annual bill to renew defense programs.”

The coronavirus relief plan will cost between $500 billion and $2 trillion in new spending. During the next few weeks, Congress needs to make sure that non-emergent special interest requests are not added to must pass legislation.

The Daily Signal reported on “Progressives and some Republicans are trying to sneak a bill into the National Defense Authorization Act that would impose a beneficial ownership reporting regime on small businesses.”

The legislation creates “a large compliance burden on approximately 11 million businesses with 20 or fewer employees (the only non-exempt category) and would create as many as a million inadvertent felons.”