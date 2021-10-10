COMMENTARY: Labor shoe on other foot

The pandemic shutdowns and benefits affected that in two big ways.

First, some people who were able to retire decided to do so, when otherwise they might have stuck out a few more years in the workforce. The available supply of labor was thus reduced.

Second, some people learned to be thriftier and make do on less over the last 18 months. You'll bust your hump, whatever it takes, to keep a roof overhead and ramen in the pantry. Once that's covered, though, you're in a position to ask yourself how many hours a week you're willing to trade for Netflix, craft beer and expensive sneakers. The answer, right now, would appear to be "fewer."

Labor is a commodity. It's something the worker sells for money. And as with any other commodity, supply vs. demand tells the story.

When there's plenty of supply vs. demand -- that is, high unemployment -- employers can drive a hard bargain. "Don't want to clean toilets for $7.50 an hour? No problem. There are 10 other people who will."

But when demand exceeds supply, as now, the shoe is suddenly on the other foot. "Don't want to pay $20 an hour to get your toilets cleaned? No problem. There are 10 other employers who will."

Yes, workers and employers complain whenever they find themselves on the less profitable side of that equation. But in the end, money talks and complaints walk.

Thomas L. Knapp (Twitter: @thomaslknapp) is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

