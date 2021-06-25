COMMENTARY: Lab leak is not a 'theory'

Was SARS-COV-2 -- the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic -- created (or at least weaponized by being made transmissible to and between humans) in a Chinese research lab? Was it then leaked, accidentally or intentionally, from that lab into the human population? It's impossible to overstate the explosive potential of a provable "yes" answer to those two questions.

Seventeen months into the news cycle surrounding those questions (they were first publicly hinted at in a tweet on Jan. 5, 2020), they're still putting off lots of heat and very little light. And that's likely to remain the case, because the "Wuhan Lab Leak Theory" is not a theory.

A theory has to be objectively testable such that if it's false it can be PROVEN false. Otherwise, it's just a hypothesis.

If my car keys go missing, I can hypothesize that little green faeries (who have the power to fool security cameras) took them in the middle of the night, then forgot to put them back after taking my car out for a joyride, filling the gas tank back up, parking it back where they found it, and rolling back the odometer.

My hypothesis "explains" the missing car keys. But it can't be falsified. If I find the keys in my jacket pocket, well, the faeries obviously put them there, dummy!