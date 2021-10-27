COMMENTARY: Korea, Colin and dialog

The death of Colin Powell -- Vietnam War veteran, former chairman of the joint chiefs of the U.S. armed forces, former defense secretary and former secretary of state -- was a reminder of his level-headed view of Korea. South Korea had had only “limited success” in reaching out to North Korea, he said in a visit to Seoul in 2008. “You have to be firm with the North Koreans.”

That advice, if repeated today at either the Pentagon or State Department, would undoubtedly not be welcomed by South Korean leaders as they beseech the Americans to look for the magic password for drawing the North into dialog and above all to agree to a statement saying the war is over. What war, and why repeat the obvious, would be the response from the vast majority to whom the discussion is massively irrelevant.

Powell himself came close to asking the same question last year at a conference in Seoul marking seven decades since the opening months of the Korean War. On a link from the U.S., he said China would not stand for North Korea waging another Korean War and he wasn’t concerned about North Korean missile tests. Mercilessly, he berated Donald Trump, hot on the campaign trail for re-election as president, for demanding South Korea pay far more than seemed reasonable for having 28,500 U.S. troops on major bases in-country, and he praised the South for “what it’s done for its own people.”