COMMENTARY: Knowledge of the truth

The First Amendment was adopted on Dec. 15, 1791, 231 years ago this week. The full text reads: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Let’s be clear, any speech is likely to have consequences. Our founders believed the truth would prevail in an open society. Let the people debate. Let them discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly, and let society itself govern how far movements can go.

Shouldn’t ruling authorities limit speech to protect citizens from harm? Maybe President Joe Biden could establish a "Ministry of Truth?" Oh wait! He’s already tried that! Seriously, the left has actively tried to adjudicate truth and lies by law.

Both truth and lies are powerful and dangerous. And we humans are desperately divided over what is true and what is a lie. It’s better to allow the debate than to have one side enforce its version of the truth. Whose truth would you rather have: Biden’s or Trump’s?

Unfortunately, Americans have been driven to believe in victims and oppressors. How can we stop the oppression and free all of us? We can’t and we won’t as long as we see ourselves as victims and others as oppressors. Recognizing classes that feel a need for protection among us creates victims. Labeling classes as oppressors creates victims, too.

If government authorities wanted to do this, who could stop them? For example, we know some of the Jan. 6 rioters have been jailed, tried and convicted for what they said and believed, even though they never entered the Capitol. Maybe Congress’s January 6 Committee Part 2 can shed a little light on these folks next year. Are they victims or oppressors?

After Elon Musk bought Twitter, fact-checkers and writers of algorithms fled sinking social media ships like rats. That’s an appropriate analogy. Anyone who would compromise, alter or censor someone’s free speech, particularly for political reigns and gains, should be fleeing their platforms.

Musk authorized releasing thousands of tweets and other communications between Twitter employees and government employees. Last week, internal communications among Twitter employees discovered by journalist Matt Taibbi revealed Yoel Roth had weekly meetings with the FBI, DHS, and DNI at least as far back as 2020. Yeah, Roth was Twitter’s head of trust and safety!

All the Twitter information released so far has shown a very strong left bias. Twitter accounts have been shut down, and trending limits have squelched certain topics or "news." Twitter tied names of customers or trends to Google searches to tamp down the reach via the World Wide Web.

So, what’s the problem, what’s the big deal with Twitter or any other social media platform controlling what can be said and what can be censored? These are private companies. They are not the government. They don’t have to manipulate political content because of government pressure, do they? No, but the fact that government has been instrumental in manipulating information certainly puts a strain on “abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.”

In the last days, people will always be learning, but never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.