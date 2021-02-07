COMMENTARY: 'Kick the tires' on Santee Cooper

Regarding lake management, when regulated lakes like Marion and Moultrie change hands, the new lake licensee must follow the same Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rules.

So, NextEra would comply with the same federal regulations that Santee Cooper follows. NextEra’s track record shows that it does not just comply, it excels at lake management for the benefit of its customers.

If NextEra should be selected to purchase Santee Cooper, the public should have confidence that the utility has a long history of performing federally required lake responsibilities including maintaining public access, shoreline management, vector management and park maintenance.

NextEra also goes beyond simply following federal regulations. It has provided public access to whitewater rafting and trails, optimized river flows to promote angler fishing, and donated lands to place them in conservation easements keeping them available for public enjoyment.

With regard to economic development of the region, NextEra’s success would be tied to responsible utilization of all its assets, including water management, to grow its revenue by encouraging commercial and industrial development. All IOUs understand that investing their financial resources in the communities they serve is in the utility’s own interest.