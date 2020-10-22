COMMENTARY: Keep lowering the COVID risk

Now that schools have been opened in a variety of ways in South Carolina and across the country, we are learning more about the risk of COVID-19 in a school setting. In South Carolina, as expected, we have found cases in students and staff. Fortunately, we haven’t identified any clusters indicating ongoing transmission in schools.

While there is still much to learn, evidence so far suggests preventive measures in schools are universally more consistent than those in the surrounding communities. Students are at greater risk in communities with high disease rates.

Many of the cases now found in students and staff are a result of COVID-19 spreading in the community. The challenge is to keep the virus spreading in communities out of our schools.

To keep our students – and the rest of us – safe, everyone must practice the safety measures known to be effective that we’ve long recommended: wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and stay six feet away from others. If we all would do those things, the spread of COVID-19 would be greatly reduced in a few weeks.

Although we have sporadic downward trajectories in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, we have yet to sustain that. This virus remains a serious threat of illness – and death – in our state.