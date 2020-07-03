COMMENTARY: Keep communication open

Keep the lines of communication open. God sent Hosea to Israel around 700 B.C. with this message: “Listen to the word of the Lord, O sons of Israel for the Lord has a case against the inhabitants of the land, because there is no faithfulness or kindness or knowledge of God in the land. There is swearing, deception, murder, stealing, and adultery. They employ violence, so that bloodshed follows bloodshed.” Sounds a lot like America today!
In his 2017 book, “The Closing of the Liberal Mind,” Kim R. Holmes examines historical roots and philosophy behind political revolutions, writing, “Enamored as he was by the potential of human sentiment, Rousseau lifted human reason up from the mulchy soils of empiricism and skepticism and transformed it into an all-powerful force for utopian change. Human beings were perfectible because they were inherently good, but they were good because they possessed a perfect kind of reason. That is the seed of modern utopianism.”
Holmes concluded, “This way of thinking accounts not only for the hubris of violence that has possessed countless revolutionary movements in Western history. It also explains the paradox of a political movement seemingly based on human reason veering off into wild passions of vengeance and mass hysteria.” Maybe we humans are not so “inherently good?”
Recently Jonathan Turley wrote an article titled, “From Book-Burning To Statue-Toppling: History Shows Free Speech Is The Loser In Mob Rule,” noting several important points. “Such acts are akin to book burning as mobs unilaterally destroyed images that they do not want others to see.” “The media has largely downplayed this violence….” “This systematic destruction of public art is now often rationalized as the natural release of anger by those who have been silenced or marginalized. Even rioting and looting has been defended by some as an expression of power.”
Turley continued, “People of good faith must step forward to demand a return to the rule of law and civility in our ongoing discourse over racism and reform.” “Yet today there is no room or time for such reasoned discourse, just destruction that often transcends any rationalization of history.” “Alarmingly, this destruction of public art coincides with a crackdown on academics and writers who criticize any aspects of the protests today.”
And then, there are the ever-wise words of NCIS character Jethro Gibbs in rule #39: “There is no such thing as a coincidence.” Does anyone believe it’s a coincidence that: in the 1960s America booted God out of the classroom; Howard Zinn and his acolytes rewrote American history denigrating our founders and founding documents; and LBJ’s “war on poverty” destroyed the traditional nuclear family. These are three seeds of revolution among dozens sowed by the LEFT.
Americans need to return to God acknowledging our sins against God and our fellow man. We need to rediscover the truth about the faith and wisdom of our founders who trusted God and valued freedom. And, we need to reinvigorate families with fathers, mothers, and children all living together under one roof.
Mobs continue to drive America toward the radical LEFT. History teaches us there’s nothing over there except tyranny, authoritarian central government and diminished individual or minority rights.
We have time to stop this LEFTist revolution if we stand for the truth. Keep the lines of communication open.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
