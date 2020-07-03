COMMENTARY: Keep communication open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keep the lines of communication open. God sent Hosea to Israel around 700 B.C. with this message: “Listen to the word of the Lord, O sons of Israel for the Lord has a case against the inhabitants of the land, because there is no faithfulness or kindness or knowledge of God in the land. There is swearing, deception, murder, stealing, and adultery. They employ violence, so that bloodshed follows bloodshed.” Sounds a lot like America today!

In his 2017 book, “The Closing of the Liberal Mind,” Kim R. Holmes examines historical roots and philosophy behind political revolutions, writing, “Enamored as he was by the potential of human sentiment, Rousseau lifted human reason up from the mulchy soils of empiricism and skepticism and transformed it into an all-powerful force for utopian change. Human beings were perfectible because they were inherently good, but they were good because they possessed a perfect kind of reason. That is the seed of modern utopianism.”

Holmes concluded, “This way of thinking accounts not only for the hubris of violence that has possessed countless revolutionary movements in Western history. It also explains the paradox of a political movement seemingly based on human reason veering off into wild passions of vengeance and mass hysteria.” Maybe we humans are not so “inherently good?”