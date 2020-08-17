COMMENTARY: Kamala vs. Invisible Man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Charismatic.” “Star power.” “Big television moments.”

All words often used to describe California Senator Kamala Harris and her 2020 presidential campaign.

And never used to describe her potential new boss, Joe Biden.

Team Biden hasn’t been shy about their strategy for taking on Trump: Keep the spotlight on the president. Democrats believe that if the November election is an up-or-down referendum on the Trump presidency, Biden will be the next POTUS. And so, with the timely help of the COVID-19 shutdowns, Biden has waged an online version of William McKinley’s “front porch campaign.”

And as political analyst Henry Olsen noted, it’s working. “Democrats once urged their man to ‘Give ’em hell, Harry!’ Today they’ll shout with equal vigor, ‘Stay at home, Joe!’ Expect him to gratefully take their advice,” Olsen wrote in the Washington Post.

Republicans may mock “Hidin’ Biden,” but they can’t deny his success. The former vice president has led in the polls for weeks, thanks in large part to his Invisible Man strategy keeping the attention on Trump.

So, why did he just pick the Human Torch as his sidekick?