COMMENTARY: Just think about that!

Those who have had COVID-19, have tested positive for antibodies and have natural immunity from the virus are explicitly denied an exemption, and are mandated to take the vaccine. In other words Mississippi IHL is NOT FOLLOWING THE SCIENCE.

On Monday, Oct. 25, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed Executive Order 724 to fight the federal vaccine mandate. In a statement, she said, “This latest move by the federal government is what I believe is an illegal overreach, and I am confident we will win the battle in the courts.”

During the Fox News interview, Risch said, “When you talk about first-line treatment of people for respiratory illness, the front-line doctors, the doctors who see patients when they walk into the office, they are the ones with experience in treating COVID patients. For example, we know across the country, I surveyed telemedicine groups and large group practices, totals over 150,000 people who have been treated early as outpatients with hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and other medications, extremely successful, less than two dozen deaths out of that large number of people treated early. They (front-line doctors) are the ones with knowledge of how to treat patients.” Thousands of doctors around the world have agreed with Dr. Risch.