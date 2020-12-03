COMMENTARY: Journalists' bias is OK

Journalists are told to be objective, that news should only be the cold, hard facts. Politicians and citizens alike claim journalists with a bias are “fake news” and spinning the story to benefit themselves. I would very much argue that having a bias in journalism is normal, it is something that should be embraced.

As the role of a journalist is changing along with how the news is being told, the old concept of being objective is hindering journalists. Objectivity can hinder writing the news and what is the “truth,” stated by Columbia Journalism Review Managing Editor Brent Cunningham in his article “Rethinking Objectivity.”

It can create lazy writing and not push enough to what the truth is because of wanting to balance both sides.

A journalist not giving an outlook for a white supremacist group in their story could be seen as biased, but that belief can be very harmful to a whole group and lead further away from the truth. Being biased can help show the audience the harm of different perspectives and why they shouldn’t be in the spotlight.

Our fellow writer, Walter Lippmann would argue (and maybe roll in his grave) that being biased as a journalist is a harm to democracy and the profession. Lippmann wanted journalists to aspire “a common intellectual method and a common area of valid fact.”