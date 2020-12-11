COMMENTARY: John Lennon 40 years later

The breakup of the band only seven years after their first hit has been chronicled many times, including his acrimonious feud with McCartney. For some time after that, he seemed particularly unmoored.

Harassed by the Nixon administration for his views on the Vietnam War, he was nearly deported from the United States. Hooked on heroin, he almost destroyed his relationship with his second wife, Yoko Ono.

He quit heroin cold turkey (the title of one of his lesser solo musical efforts), settled in Manhattan and withdrew from the music scene. Throughout the 1970s, he rarely acknowledged his past as the Beatles’ leader.

Touring with The Beatles, especially after his remarks about Jesus, he understood the potential physical danger of crowds. Ironically, soon after he decided to return to music, it was a man he gave his autograph to that morning who returned and brutally murdered him in front of Yoko.

He never saw his son Sean grow up or reconciled with his older son, Julian. His half-sister Julia told the press that she wished John had never picked up a guitar because his fame took him away from her and his Liverpool family, led to his personal isolation later in life and ultimately his death.