COMMENTARY: Joe Biden’s mask mandate

President-elect Joe Biden's call for a national mask mandate will be met with a cold shoulder by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who dismissed the notion of national safety mandates as "a nice political talking point."

Biden has posted his plan to address COVID-19 once he takes office, and it includes his pledge to "Implement mask mandates nationwide by working with governors and mayors and by asking the American people to do what they do best: step up in a time of crisis."

Legal scholars overwhelmingly agree that despite his insistence to the contrary, Biden's calls from the campaign trail for a mask mandate imposed by the federal government were unconstitutional. As the progressive website Vox put it, "Biden’s national mask mandate will be a national mask suggestion."

And so Biden will have to rely on persuasion — and perhaps a bit of political coercion.

According to NBC News, a Biden campaign official said governors who don't agree to impose the mask mandate will see the president-elect pressure them by doing a local politics end run. “If a governor declines, he’ll go to the mayors in the state and ask them to lead,” the official told NBC. “In many states, there is the capacity of mayors to institute mandates.”