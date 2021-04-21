COMMENTARY: Jaw-jaw better than war-war

On April 13, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he has previously referred to, in pot/kettle fashion, as a "killer." During the call, Biden proposed a summit between the two in the near future.

Writing in the Wall Street Journal, Russian chess legend and political exile Garry Kasparov denounces the idea: "A summit? With a killer? In one stroke, Mr. Biden gave Mr. Putin exactly what he craves, equal status with the president of the United States."

Kasparov is mistaken. Putin already enjoys that equal status. He rules a country spanning two continents, with a population of 150 million. He commands a nuclear arsenal rivaling that of the U.S., and armed forces of similar size but with a seemingly much better 21st century record of accomplishing their objectives instead of getting bogged down in decades-long "counter-insurgency" and "nation-building" quagmires ending in embarrassing defeats.