COMMENTARY: It's not building back better

Well, the Democrats, the woke, the progressives and the left have been in charge of America for going on nine months now. They control the House, the Senate, the White House and the Washington bureaucracy. How is America today compared with a year ago?

Remember a year ago when candidate Joe Biden and dropout Kamala Harris both said they would not take the vaccine if it were made? And now President Biden has not only taken the vaccine three times, but he and those with him on the left are mandating that everyone has to take the vaccine.

Not changing the subject, but have you been watching college football games the past few weeks? Hundreds of thousands of fans, no masks, no social distancing, hollering for their teams, hugging and high-fiving in celebrations? Oh, and COVID rates are dropping precipitously around those super-spreader events?

Not to worry. These are the same folks with their kissing cousins in the media who told us for more than four years that former President Donald Trump was a Russian spy! Yeah, like anybody would believe that malarky! What if it really were the Democrats, Hillary, Obama administration, DOJ, FBI, ETC. that colluded with Russia through various and diverse sources to lie to the American people and undermine a duly elected President of the United States of America?