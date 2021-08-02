COMMENTARY: It seems we like poverty

We like poverty, or to put it another way, we like it better than paying the price for reducing it. It’s not that we can’t choose to eliminate poverty. We choose not to because to do so would cause us to make sacrifices we are unwilling to make.

To be sure, we don’t want to say or think that we desire poverty. That would be unseemly. Mostly we turn our eyes away from the steps that are needed to eliminate it. Yet among the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s 43 countries, which include most of Europe, and the world’s major democracies, the United States has the third highest level of poverty, three times as great as the least impoverished countries and almost twice as much as one-half of the OECD countries. Yet, we are the sixth most prosperous country in the world per capita.

Examining the data of the OECD counties whose control of poverty is superior to the United States shows that Mexico, Italy, and Poland, are less impoverished — Countries far less affluent than the United States. So, poverty-wise, we are an outlier and not in a positive sense.