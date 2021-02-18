COMMENTARY: It’s what they expected

You’ve likely heard about congressional committees considering some new domestic terrorist laws after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. This consideration raised alarms among minority organizations who feared their constituents might become targets of any new domestic terrorist legislation. More than 150 civil rights groups signed a letter to Congress a few weeks ago expressing concerns for their communities. They identified themselves as the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

The group wrote, “We must meet the challenge of addressing white nationalist and far-right militia violence without causing further harm to communities already disproportionately impacted by the criminal-legal system.” In other words, any new laws need to be directed against white nationalists and other “far-right” wing groups. By all means, let’s make sure we target the RIGHT. We’ve already got plenty of laws against the left. (Please note sarcasm here.)

Left politicians and pundits have been trying to rid America of racist words and laws forever. You may remember President Barack Obama’s efforts to remove the term “Islamic terrorism” from public usage, to the extent that in November 2009 when Nidal Hasan murdered 13 people and injured 30 others at Ft. Hood, Texas, the White House withheld information that Hasan was Muslim, and labeled his terrorist act “workplace violence.”

Political correctness in America contends that only whites are racists, and that no other races are capable of being racist. If only that were true. Molly Ball’s article in Time detailed coordination among thousands of diverse people and organizations along with complicit media allies to remove from the White House the great white leader of racists everywhere. They saw and heard what they expected.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

