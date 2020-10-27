COMMENTARY: It’s time to fight back

Second, the left’s hypocrisy knows no bounds. Social media executives like Jack Dorsey or Mark Zuckerberg are quick to criticize President Trump for using the term “fake news” or exposing journalists for their media bias, yet they are all too eager to censor news coverage unfavorable to Democrats.

At the same time, the likes of Dorsey and Zuckerberg are quick to monetize free speech when it suits them, only to restrict it on partisan grounds.

Do they restrict left-leaning news outlets, such as CNN, The Atlantic, or the New York Times, when they run unsubstantiated claims? Of course not.

Enough is enough.

In terms of social media censorship, there are months and years of corporate wrongdoing. My organization, the Committee to Defend the President, was blocked from advertising on Facebook after the company’s “fact-checkers” questioned our recent ad’s claims.

The ad was 100% factual, but that did not stop Facebook from censoring it or refusing to specify how the ad was false. Meanwhile, ads from the Biden campaign and Democratic super PACs are cleared with no scrutiny — as if the Left’s word is gospel.

It’s time for drastic action.