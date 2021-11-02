COMMENTARY: It’s the spending, stupid

When President Lyndon Johnson pressed Congress to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964, his biggest obstacle was the bloc of segregationists in his own party. Segregationists chaired key House and Senate committees, and they commanded enough votes in the Senate to filibuster the bill, which they did — for 60 days.

Johnson called civic leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr., to pressure the holdouts, but it wasn’t working. To win more votes, he asked liberal Sen. Hubert Humphrey to cut a deal with Republican Leader Everett Dirksen.

“Don’t let those [liberal] bomb throwers, now, talk you out of seeing Dirksen,” Johnson coached Humphrey. “You get in there to see Dirksen. You drink with Dirksen! You talk with Dirksen! You listen to Dirksen!”

It worked. The official U.S. Senate story of the bill’s passage records the result.

“Dirksen, although a longtime supporter of civil rights, had opposed the bill because he objected to certain provisions. Humphrey, therefore, worked with him to redraft the controversial language and make the bill more acceptable to Republicans.”

During his 36 years in the Senate, Joe Biden didn’t learn nearly as much as Johnson did in 12.