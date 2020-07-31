COMMENTARY: It’s going to get worse

It’s going to get worse. CO-19 pandemic, racial division and unrest, political correctness, media fear-mongering, and politics-as-usual in Washington, D.C.
By now we should all realize CO-19 is a longterm problem. People will continue to contract the virus and will present with a broad range of symptoms from being asymptomatic to death, and everything in between. Hotspots and surges will continue to pop up, especially with schools, businesses, cities and states trying to reopen safely. All signs to date indicate the pandemic will continue to get worse.
“Peaceful protesters,” as progressives and media portray Black Lives Matter and antifa mobs, continue to destroy, burn, loot and deface public property in major cities across America with impunity. Mayors continue to give these mobs green lights to rampage while ordering local police to stand down. It’s going to get worse.
A new strain of political correctness has gone viral. It was bad enough when we were merely dealing with multiple genders. Now we’re rewriting dictionaries. For example, Merriam-Webster’s definition of racism is being changed due in part to a letter written by Kennedy Mitchum, a recent graduate of Drake University, who wrote that racism is “prejudice combined with social and institutional power. It is a system of advantage based on skin color.” Peter Sokolowski, MW’s editorial manager, said the next edition’s definition will be clearer and may “include the term systemic.”
Coincidently, recently the Associated Press changed its stylebook “to capitalize the ‘b’ in the term Black when referring to people in a racial, ethnic or cultural context….” The ‘w’ in white should still be in lower case when referring to white folks.
Media fear-mongering about nearly everything is reaching a fever pitch. We’re not there yet. The election is Nov. 3. Sharyl Attkisson is one of my favorite independent journalists. Besides covering news of the day, Attkisson has kept a record of media guffaws related to President Donald Trump. She’s up to 138 as of Thursday, July 23. The media mistakes range from random items about the fictional Russia-Trump connection, to a July 12 USA Today “Fact Check” comparing an eagle on a Trump T-shirt with a Nazi eagle! Can’t make this stuff up. Recheck those fact checkers! It’s going to get worse.
Politics-as-usual in Washington, D.C., home of the NFL Washington(s), is raging to new heights if not to new depths in a fight between socialism and Trump. Republicans in Washington have largely avoided these fights in lieu of protecting their own, uh, seats. The socialists are fighting to consolidate all governmental power centrally in Washington. If they win, we won’t need the Constitution because socialists are the smartest and brightest minds today, and they can just tell the rest of us what to do and how to do it.
Winston Churchill gave us a pithy comparison: “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings; the inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.” In another speech he noted, “democracy is the worst form of government, except for all those others that have been tried.”
Radical forces in America are finally bringing their passion for socialism into the mainstream. How will their rage affect the election? It’s going to get worse.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Mississippi. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.