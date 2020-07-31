COMMENTARY: It’s going to get worse

Coincidently, recently the Associated Press changed its stylebook “to capitalize the ‘b’ in the term Black when referring to people in a racial, ethnic or cultural context….” The ‘w’ in white should still be in lower case when referring to white folks.

Media fear-mongering about nearly everything is reaching a fever pitch. We’re not there yet. The election is Nov. 3. Sharyl Attkisson is one of my favorite independent journalists. Besides covering news of the day, Attkisson has kept a record of media guffaws related to President Donald Trump. She’s up to 138 as of Thursday, July 23. The media mistakes range from random items about the fictional Russia-Trump connection, to a July 12 USA Today “Fact Check” comparing an eagle on a Trump T-shirt with a Nazi eagle! Can’t make this stuff up. Recheck those fact checkers! It’s going to get worse.

Politics-as-usual in Washington, D.C., home of the NFL Washington(s), is raging to new heights if not to new depths in a fight between socialism and Trump. Republicans in Washington have largely avoided these fights in lieu of protecting their own, uh, seats. The socialists are fighting to consolidate all governmental power centrally in Washington. If they win, we won’t need the Constitution because socialists are the smartest and brightest minds today, and they can just tell the rest of us what to do and how to do it.