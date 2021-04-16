COMMENTARY: It is what it is

Trump built much of the wall on our southern border, negotiated a deal with Mexico to keep migrants there until their cases could be adjudicated and had a partnership in place with Guatemala that helped stem the tide of migrants from the northern triangle.

Biden revoked all of those actions in spite of warnings from Customs and Border Protection officials to Biden’s advance teams that such moves would guarantee a massive influx of migrants. Last month border officials encountered 172,000 migrants, including 18,890 unaccompanied children, the highest number recorded.

Yep! Joe is doing exactly what he promised! He and Democrats in Congress are taxing and spending our economy, jobs and wages into oblivion. He’s attacking the form and function of Supreme Court, and he’s welcoming record numbers of COVID-infected unaccompanied children into crowded “cages” where reports of sexual abuse are growing with the numbers.

In the meantime, the media are focused on pandemic numbers and the George Floyd trial. Crickets about the abuses and rapidly spiraling out-of-control humanitarian crisis on the border.