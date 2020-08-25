COMMENTARY: ‘It is what it is’ in the time of the coronavirus

Certainly we have taken advantage of this gift of time to go through closets and prepare boxes to go to charities -- whenever we feel that it is safe to deliver them. I made stacks of things for each child/grandchild and gave those to them when they came (covered with masks while visiting many feet away on our patio.) Each one found something they really treasured in their envelopes. Sometimes it was just a letter they had written to us when they were younger that sparked memories of a time gone by. Others received pictures they had drawn. I gave THEM the option of saving them or throwing them away.

So I challenge you to use what you have around you. I enjoy looking at the sky every single day. No matter how many times you look at it, whether the sky is cloudy or enhanced by bright sunshine, it will not be the same. If you see a flower bud, watch it daily to see how long it takes to become a full blossom. If you have pets, watch them as they enjoy their lives!

Even more entertaining are young children. We are not blessed with those right now, but if you are, you should take time to LISTEN to them. Between the ages of 3 and 6, they will express themselves in ways you would not have thought about, and their phrases are so precious.