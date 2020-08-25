COMMENTARY: ‘It is what it is’ in the time of the coronavirus

Dealing with the new lifestyle we are living due to COVID-19, I think often of the words, “It is what it is.” This was reinforced a few months ago when my husband, Charlie, went to the “eye doctor.” A staff person was photographing the part of his eyes that none of us can see. He asked the question, “How do you think your vision is?”
Charlie answered, “Well, I don’t think I’m seeing quite as good as I was the last time I was here.”
The man stopped, put his hand on Charlie’s shoulder, and very seriously said, “You know, you could have avoided this if you had died five years ago.”
Startled into facing reality, Charlie stared at the man, who patted him on the shoulder, and then said, “So, it is what it is.” He went on to say that was what his dad always told him when he was growing up — if he didn’t like something and was unable to change it, “It is what it is.”
So during this pandemic we have been forced to deal with, Charlie and I have decided to try to appreciate every new day and look for something different in it. That’s something you can do too.
Now certainly you can’t do all of the same things we did. We were able to watch them install an 85-foot grain elevator on the family farm. We have driven on country roads that I had never seen before. I have taped a mockingbird singing, using my flowers and the sky as the background. We’ve listened to our wind chimes when the wind blows. Just simple things.
Certainly we have taken advantage of this gift of time to go through closets and prepare boxes to go to charities -- whenever we feel that it is safe to deliver them. I made stacks of things for each child/grandchild and gave those to them when they came (covered with masks while visiting many feet away on our patio.) Each one found something they really treasured in their envelopes. Sometimes it was just a letter they had written to us when they were younger that sparked memories of a time gone by. Others received pictures they had drawn. I gave THEM the option of saving them or throwing them away.
So I challenge you to use what you have around you. I enjoy looking at the sky every single day. No matter how many times you look at it, whether the sky is cloudy or enhanced by bright sunshine, it will not be the same. If you see a flower bud, watch it daily to see how long it takes to become a full blossom. If you have pets, watch them as they enjoy their lives!
Even more entertaining are young children. We are not blessed with those right now, but if you are, you should take time to LISTEN to them. Between the ages of 3 and 6, they will express themselves in ways you would not have thought about, and their phrases are so precious.
Even better, if you have the opportunity to be with that group, write down what they say. I did a lot of that, especially when my grandchildren visited. I even made books for each one of them that are filled with their “words of wisdom” as they grew up. They love to reread some of their “sayings” when they come here.
You can make phone calls to others who are staying at home, or, even better, write them a note. They can read those more than once. Remind yourself of this quote:
“Today is only one day in all the days that will ever come, but what will happen on all the other days will depend on what happens today.” – Ernest Hemingway, “For Whom the Bell Tolls.”
Computers are life-savers for those who have to stay home, whether they now are working from home, going to school from home, or just forced to sit at home. Many have had their lives put on hold in other ways, including those who have found themselves without work. But if you can’t change it, it is what it is. Don’t give up.
I will have to say that all has not been without problems for us. A lightning strike caused us to have to replace or repair quite a number of things. A semi-serious injury that requires daily bandaging is very stressful for me (the nurse.) Trying to learn how to use a different type remote control to new TVs is very frustrating for those of us labeled as “elderly."
However, all of our problems have been repairable, replaceable or just require patience. That is not the case for those who have actually been a part of the ravages done by COVID-19. But as the eye-photographer so bluntly said, we could have avoided all of this if we had died five years ago. Would you have chosen that?
While the past five years have brought us health issues that come with age, they have also given us many hours/days/weeks of happiness. During that small five-year span, we have celebrated a milestone wedding anniversary. We have gotten to see all four grandchildren graduate from colleges, law school and medical school and face the “working world.” Yes, one was in New York and had to return to live with her parents after the COVID-19 cases forced a shutdown in that city. Fortunately, she can work at home. When you look at all of the grief, frustrations, aggravations and other hassles of life in that light, hey -- I’ll take “it is what it is.”
Harriet L. Hutto of Providence is periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.
