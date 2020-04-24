COMMENTARY: Issue No. 1 — COVID-19

The timing of the virus from Trump’s political point of view could hardly have been worse. In the face of tireless attacks by his foes in Congress and the media, he had one thing on his side that no one could deny. The stock market had hit record highs and seemed to be going nowhere but up. That all ended as the virus claimed victims from Washington state to its New York epicenter and the market plunged suddenly and sharply, then revived somewhat in a series of ups and downs that still leave it way below the highs it achieved earlier this year.

Trump will no doubt go on proclaiming all the good that he is doing to rescue the nation from financial ruin, but his presidency really relies on his success in living down what his critics, and some of his advocates too, perceive as his slowness to respond to the impending disaster of a disease often likened to the global flu epidemic of 1918 that took 40 million lives, including more than 600,000 Americans. One of the biggest charges of the American left is that Trump has “blood on his hands,” that he is already responsible for ending the lives of more than 25,000 Americans, more than the number claimed by the virus in any other country.