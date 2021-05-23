COMMENTARY: Israel's weapons, your money

Each year, the U.S. government dispenses $3.8 billion of your money in "military aid" to the Israeli government. The string attached to that aid is that the Israelis have to use it to buy American (rather than, say, Russian or Chinese) arms.

In fact, that's one of the main arguments that supporters of the aid put up when people object to the U.S. government handing out such big welfare checks: It's not really aid to the Israelis, they say, it's actually just corporate welfare for American "defense" contractors, creating jobs right here in the good ol' US of A.

This is supposed to make you feel better about the whole thing, I guess. You shouldn't , though. If you think about it, every dollar funneled into artificially "creating jobs" in the "defense" industry is a dollar that could have instead been used by you to buy the things you actually want and need, creating real jobs providing those goods and services in the process.

But even if the corporate welfare angle did make sense, it also reveals that you, the American taxpayer, are financing the half-filling of body bags with the the bodies of children.

Yep, that's your tax dollars at work, saving the political neck of Israel's answer to Saddam Hussein.

I suspect that may not be what Oliver Wendell Holmes had in mind when he told us that "taxes are the price we pay for a civilized society." If you share my suspicion, let "your representatives" in Washington know.

Thomas L. Knapp (Twitter: @thomaslknapp) is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

