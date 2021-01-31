COMMENTARY: Is this what voters wanted?

In his first few days in office, Biden has essentially eliminated 11,000 good-paying jobs by stopping the Keystone Pipeline. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has expressed some surprise and angst since this is a joint venture between our two nations and no one from the Biden administration contacted him.

Caravans of illegal immigrants (a description forbidden by the left) from Central America are streaming across Mexico toward our southern border beckoned by Biden’s promise to take care of them and not deport any of them for at least 100 days. Will they be screened for COVID? Will they be free to move about our nation?

As Americans were recognizing National Sanctity of Human Life Day Jan. 22, declared by Trump, Biden announced plans to codify Roe vs. Wade into federal law. A White House statement reads, “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe.” That’s what Planned Parenthood’s PAC gets for its $27.4 million invested in electing Biden!

How serious is the left about deprogramming citizens? David Atkins, a new member of the DNC, tweeted: “No seriously ... how do you deprogram 75 million people? Where do you start? Fox? Facebook? We have to start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan. Or the failures of Reconstruction in the South.”