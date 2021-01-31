COMMENTARY: Is this what voters wanted?

Amazingly, 74 million Americans voted to re-elect President Donald Trump! What is wrong with these voters? The smartest people on the left are calling for “reprogramming” or “re-educating” those who voted for and still support Trump! Why?
President Joe Biden’s pledge to unite Americans is provoking a few desperate tactics and strategies designed to make Trump’s supporters “think” like those on the left. The goal is not to unite; the goal is to silence and subjugate any who do not embrace the narrative of the left. Tear down statues and historical markers, ban books, change the meaning of words, rewrite history and censor anyone or any thought that contradicts the narrative.
Hitler, Stalin and Mao are among many national leaders from the left who have done exactly what the left is calling for in America today. Identify enemies of the people, the deplorables and fascists. (That’s rich! Fascists calling conservatives ‘fascists.’) Such government actions always lead to a strong totalitarian central government and a two-class society: the governing elite vs. everybody else.
Hitler, one of the most prominent socialists in history, tried to use his Nazi model to rule the world. Joseph Goebbels, propaganda minister for the Third Reich, wrote in his diary on May 9, 1943, that Hitler “is absolutely sick of the generals… All generals lie, he says. All generals are disloyal. All generals are opposed to National Socialism.” Everybody hates it when generals oppose National Socialism, don’t they?
In his first few days in office, Biden has essentially eliminated 11,000 good-paying jobs by stopping the Keystone Pipeline. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has expressed some surprise and angst since this is a joint venture between our two nations and no one from the Biden administration contacted him.
Caravans of illegal immigrants (a description forbidden by the left) from Central America are streaming across Mexico toward our southern border beckoned by Biden’s promise to take care of them and not deport any of them for at least 100 days. Will they be screened for COVID? Will they be free to move about our nation?
As Americans were recognizing National Sanctity of Human Life Day Jan. 22, declared by Trump, Biden announced plans to codify Roe vs. Wade into federal law. A White House statement reads, “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe.” That’s what Planned Parenthood’s PAC gets for its $27.4 million invested in electing Biden!
How serious is the left about deprogramming citizens? David Atkins, a new member of the DNC, tweeted: “No seriously ... how do you deprogram 75 million people? Where do you start? Fox? Facebook? We have to start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan. Or the failures of Reconstruction in the South.”
While leading voices from the left are calling for reprogramming and re-educating Trump voters, the irredeemable deplorables among us are going about our business as usual. Antifa on the left continues to riot and destroy public property in Washington state, Oregon and Colorado. And, 5,000 to 7,000 National Guard men and women have been ordered to stay in our nation’s capital until some time in March ... just in case, you know?
Is this really what President Biden’s voters wanted?
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.