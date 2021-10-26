COMMENTARY: Is ignorance really bliss?

In 2016 American voters were fed up with big government and career politicians. A red wave swept over the nation from state houses and legislatures to the White House and Congress. Do Americans trust President Joe Biden and Democrat politicians? Not really. Polls show plummeting levels of approval across the board for Biden and his political priorities.

Oh sure, Biden never posts mean tweets, and verbally attacks others only when he’s having a bad day. In fact Biden rarely makes more than a few public comments about anything, and even more rarely answers questions from the press. Former President Donald Trump has probably received more news coverage than Biden over the past 10 months.

No doubt those who voted for Trump in 2020 are extremely frustrated not only with Biden and Democrats’ handling of ... well, everything, but even more frustrated that media cover up all the piles of messes Biden & Co. have made so far. And Trump voters routinely shake their heads when Biden voters are ignorantly blissful about how things are going in America. The only problems Biden voters see are people who will not conform to government mandates and who refuse to let educators be solely in charge of their children’s education.