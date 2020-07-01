COMMENTARY: Irony of immigration

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Bolton, the former national security adviser, writes in his new book that President Donald Trump makes decisions based on only one calculation: his own political self-interest.

Talking to George Stephanopoulos on ABC, Bolton warned about the serious dangers of a second Trump term: "The biggest fear I have is that his policymaking is so incoherent, so unfocused, so unstructured, so wrapped around his own personal political fortunes, that mistakes are being made that will have grave consequences for the national security of the United States."

Trump's already making many mistakes with "grave consequences" for the national interest. One of the most debilitating is his severe crackdown on foreigners seeking to immigrate here, whether to find economic opportunity or to flee persecution.

This is being done for only one purpose: to stir up Trump's base for the fall election by exploiting nativist fears and demonizing "the others." There's nothing new about this strategy. Trump announced his run for president by denouncing supposed hordes of Mexican "rapists" pouring across the border, and during the 2018 midterm elections, he tried -- and failed -- to scare voters with a nightmare "caravan" of criminals invading from the south.