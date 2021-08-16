COMMENTARY: Investing in our children

For parents like Yolanda Gordon of Fort Mill, the CTC gave her the ability to make sure her children are getting the education she knows they deserve. “Access to additional money from my Child Tax Credit will help me pay for the fees that my children will have for school. It will reduce the burden that I will feel to ensure they have everything they need.”

All told, the CTC has the potential to reduce the number of children who live in poverty by half. That alone should give every American a reason to walk a little taller.

But the positive impacts are even more impressive when we look beyond the aggregate numbers. After all, a few hundred dollars each month has the potential to be even more transformative for those who have the greatest need. For some of the neediest families, this investment will help parents serve their children three meals a day instead of two, or keep the electricity on during what has already been a dangerously hot summer.