COMMENTARY: Insurers are NOT banks

Health care professionals are naturally worried they will not have the resources to care for all that enter our hospitals. As a result, physicians and hospitals are reaching out to major insurers, asking them to do more to support them during the COVID-19 emergency, like allowing providers to opt into periodic interim payments and accelerated payments, waiving prior authorization, and covering cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment. Organizations representing hospitals and doctors are trying to get some of these changes implemented by petitioning governors and insurance commissioners.

There are several problems with the idea of forcing one private industry to help another. First, insurers have volunteered to activate many of the policies similar to those adopted by CMS, according to America’s Health Insurance Plans, the insurers’ trade association. AHIP stated, “It is clear that hospitals are under enormous clinical and financial stress, and health insurance providers stand strong with you.”

Insurers are waiving co-pays and co-insurance for COVID-19 testing and treatments; partnering with hospitals to accelerate the speed of providing care, like treatments, discharges, payments; and, eliminating administrative work.