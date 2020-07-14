COMMENTARY: Individualism and masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”

President John F. Kennedy’s 1961 quote requires no citation for those in my age bracket. These are, in fact, the only words from any inaugural speech over my lifetime that I can recall. Yet when I think about them, I shake my head in wonderment. They are totally out of touch with the 21st century American mind.

Geert Hofstede’s international research from the 1970s and 1980s found that the United States scored as the very highest culture on the dimension of individualism. Although other English-speaking western countries also score high, the United States owns the distinction of being the most individualistic culture in the world.

As such, we are regularly inundated with messages of our “me” culture. In our thinking, the best government is the one that lets us individually decide how to behave, regardless of how our individual choices might impact those around us.

On the left, this has shown itself on the issue of abortion. The left argues that the government has no right to tell us how we can treat the most vulnerable humans. The individual goals and motivations of adult decision makers are put ahead of the basic protection of life of those who are 100% vulnerable.