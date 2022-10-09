COMMENTARY: In praise of old folk

In celebration of my beloved mother Margaret who just celebrated her 86th birthday on Sept. 30, this scribbler pauses to celebrate all of those whom we call old folk, for indeed they are to be admired.

This scribbler also takes writer’s license to share two biblical thoughts when he thinks about his mother, father, grandparents and all our elders. The first commandment of promise (it is the fifth commandment to Moses) is to “Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee.” Then, as Jesus was nailed to the cross, he speaks to the disciple James, “Behold thy mother.”

For sure, everyone who is beyond the ripe old age of 21 considers herself “old.” But there is something beautiful and wonderful about the aged, the mature, the elderly, the old folk at home! Old folk are greatly to be praised!

Our most gifted Greek, Socrates once said, “I consider that the old have gone before us along a road which we must all travel in our turn and it is good for us to ask them of the nature of that road, whether it be rough and difficult, or easy and smooth.”

To grow old is to grow common. Old age equalizes: We become aware that what is happening has happened to untold numbers from the beginning of time. And is it not funny that when we are young we act as if we were the first young people in the world. While young, we enjoy all the folly of our youth with our many attempts at social change and our many pursuits of youthful idealism. On the other hand, old folk wait for young fools to outgrow their folly.

What do we know about growing old? Well, when John Quincy Adams was 80 years old, he met an old friend in the streets of Boston who shook his trembling hand and said, “Good morning, and how is John Quincy Adams today?”

“Thank you,” replied the ex-president, “John Quincy Adams himself is well, quite well, I thank you. But the house in which he lives at present is becoming quite dilapidated. It is tottering upon its foundation. Time and the seasons have nearly destroyed it. Its roof is pretty well worn out. Its walls are much shattered, and it trembles with every wind. The old tenement is becoming almost uninhabitable, and I think John Quincy Adams will have to move out of it soon. But he himself is quite well, quite well!” John Quincy Adams epitomizes that for many old folk wisdom also abounds with them.

Consider these “old greats” who say something about old age: Michelangelo began work on St. Peter’s Basilica at age 70. Benjamin Franklin was named chief executive of Pennsylvania when he was 70. Goethe wrote “Faust” at the age of 82. Sophocles wrote “Oedipus Rex” when he was 70 and “Electra” at 80. Verdi composed “Othello” when he was 72 and “Falstaff” at 77. Laura Ingalls Wilder completed “Little House on the Prairie” when she was 70; her first book was not published until she was 65. Cecil B. deMille made the movie “The Ten Commandments” when he was 75.

Then, there is the extraordinary Bessie of the beloved Delany Sisters – Sarah (Bessie) and Elizabeth (Sadie) – who in their delightful, bestselling book, “Having Our Say (1994),” remarked: “When people ask me how we’ve lived past 100, I say, ‘Honey, we never married. We never had husbands to worry us to death!” If you do not have this wonderful book in your library, do rush out and get it. It is good enjoyment, for like laughter, it is also a good medicine.

Scribbling this commentary on the 620th day of the Biden administration, Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. makes history as the oldest man to have assumed the U.S. presidency at age 78. On Nov. 20, he will be 79 years old. President Biden is demonstrating a stamina that cannot be disputed.

Probably, the most important attribute of getting old is a sense of honesty and humor that is clear in this example: One centenarian celebrating his birthday was asked by a reporter, “To what do you attribute your longevity?” Pausing for a moment and then holding up his hand and counting off the items on his fingers, he began: “I never smoked, drank alcoholic liquors, or overate, and I always rise at 6 in the morning.”

The reporter protested, saying, “I had an uncle who acted in that way, yet he only lived to be 80. How do you account for that?” In childlike honesty and in the calm of a restful sea, the centenarian replied, "He didn’t keep it up long enough!"

May you never smoke, never drink alcoholic liquors or never overeat. And may you rise at 6 in the morning, but more importantly, may you keep it up so that you can live a long life that is in praise of old folk!