COMMENTARY: In defense of Ted Cruz

As Texas went dark last week, with much of the state's population experiencing blackouts under severe winter weather conditions, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his family jetted off to Cancun for a warm, sunny family vacation. Mockery and outrage ensued.

The mockery was quite fun and often on point given Cruz's political positions ("heroic father crosses Mexican border and travels 1,200 miles to find running water, heat and electricity for his family unquote"). The outrage, well, not so much.

Cruz doesn't work as a lineman for any of the several utilities serving Houston.

Nor does he staff a complaint desk handling public calls reporting power outages.

In fact, he doesn't even work in Houston. He works in Washington, D.C.

For some reason, though, he's taking hits for a "failure of leadership" because he didn't stay in Texas to suffer along with his constituents.