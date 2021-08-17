COMMENTARY: In defense of landlords

As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control moves to extend a federal eviction moratorium that (including its original CARES Act version) has now been in place for most of 18 months and that President Joe Biden himself concedes is "not likely to pass constitutional muster," most of the public rhetoric and advocacy boils down to "what about the tenants?"

That's understandable. Nobody -- at least nobody who's ever faced the prospect of homelessness and has any heart at all -- wants to see tenants kicked to the curb with nowhere to go, especially tenants who, through no fault of their own, have been pushed into a financial corner by nearly a year-and-a-half of lockdowns, business closures, and other fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much less often asked, though, is the question "what about the landlords?" When that question does come up (and it's coming up in the courts again as the National Apartment Association and other landlord groups sue for compensation pursuant to the Fifth Amendment's "takings" clause) one can almost literally hear the world's smallest violin tuning up in the background.

I'm aware of, and reasonably well versed in, the centuries-long arguments over the ethics of rent and of property in land. I don't aim to settle those arguments here.