COMMENTARY: Improving S.C. highway safety

The May 8, 2020, editorial “Coronavirus hasn’t stopped traffic deaths” recognizes a recent dangerous trend. Stay-at-home orders have resulted in fewer people on the roads, but traffic crashes are occurring at disproportionately high levels.

The relatively open roads have spurred some motorists to use them as raceways, with numerous reports of significant increases in speeding and incidents of reckless driving. Moreover, people unwisely are deciding not to buckle up. These motorists endanger themselves and risk the safety of all road users, law enforcement officers and first responders. With our health care system already strained by response to the pandemic, people should be doing their part to stay safe and stay out of emergency rooms by obeying all traffic safety laws.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2018, the most recent year for which data is available, 1,037 people were killed on South Carolina roads, marking the highest number of traffic deaths in the past decade. In addition to the devastation and destruction caused by traffic crashes, they are also costly, estimated at over $4 billion annually in South Carolina. The legislature should take action on pending highway safety legislation to address this serious public health and economic problem.