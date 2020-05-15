COMMENTARY: Improving S.C. highway safety

The May 8, 2020, editorial “Coronavirus hasn’t stopped traffic deaths” recognizes a recent dangerous trend. Stay-at-home orders have resulted in fewer people on the roads, but traffic crashes are occurring at disproportionately high levels.
The relatively open roads have spurred some motorists to use them as raceways, with numerous reports of significant increases in speeding and incidents of reckless driving. Moreover, people unwisely are deciding not to buckle up. These motorists endanger themselves and risk the safety of all road users, law enforcement officers and first responders. With our health care system already strained by response to the pandemic, people should be doing their part to stay safe and stay out of emergency rooms by obeying all traffic safety laws.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2018, the most recent year for which data is available, 1,037 people were killed on South Carolina roads, marking the highest number of traffic deaths in the past decade. In addition to the devastation and destruction caused by traffic crashes, they are also costly, estimated at over $4 billion annually in South Carolina. The legislature should take action on pending highway safety legislation to address this serious public health and economic problem.
Drunk and distracted driving are leading crash contributors. Senate Bill (SB) 18/ House Bill (HB) 3300 would improve the state’s ignition interlock device (IID) law by requiring all offenders to use drunk driving prevention technology. SB 723 would add a ban on watching a movie or video while behind the wheel and would help to ensure drivers keep their eyes on the road. With pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities on the rise in the state, several other pending bills would improve road safety for these and other vulnerable road users.
We may not yet have a vaccine or cure for the coronavirus, but we do have proven solutions to prevent deaths and injuries on our roadways. We urge the legislature to advance these bills and other traffic safety upgrades. And, we urge all motorists to buckle up, observe speed limits, and never drive while impaired, distracted or drowsy.
Cathy Chase is president of Washington-based Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. Dr. Stephen Hargarten, MD, MPH, is director of comprehensive injury and professor of emergency medicine, at the Medical College of Wisconsin
