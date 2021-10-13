COMMENTARY: Immigration desperation

Imagine a family of six people coming to your house. They knock on the door. They look tired, frail, dirty and very hungry. They are desperate. Two of the six people are under 6 years old.

Their clothes are rags and their shoes are barely still on their feet. They tell you about their plight. They have traveled a long way. They left their country in search of a better life. They need you to help them. They need you to give them shelter, food, clothes and some cash. They need to stay with you for a while.

What if your sole income is $2,000 a month in Social Security? What if your pantry is no longer overstocked? What if you have trouble saving enough money each month to pay your utility bills and keep your car running? Your heart goes out to these people. You would like to help them, but you don’t have the means to care for yourself and so you have to say, “I can’t.” The reason I can’t is because seriously, I just don’t have the financial means to do so.”