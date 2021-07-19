COMMENTARY: If the dead could speak

Yes, I think that those would be the first things they would say to us because the dead truly know the truth, right? They have lived it — or you might say, died it.

The Scriptures tell us that our primary calling in this life is to know Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior and to live for and worship Him alone. With no rivals in sight, absolute fidelity is to be given only to Christ. Through a personal relationship with Christ, we are extended grace, the forgiveness of our sins, and eternal life. Grace is a free gift. Jesus shares with us that the pursuit of life, our very sole purpose, is to love the Lord our God with all of our heart, with all of our soul, and all of our mind.

What a challenge, with all the elements of life that clamor for our devotion! What is it for you? Is it pleasure, material possessions, money, sex, fame, personal fitness, prestige, a hobby, or a comfortable life? With eternity in view, what is accomplished by chasing these things? If we are honest with ourselves, they ultimately deliver very temporary and unsatisfying happiness. There are so many idols that grab our attention and loyalty.