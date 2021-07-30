COMMENTARY: If facts don't fit, lie

As sure as the sun will rise in the east, we will hear American politicians calling for the rich to pay “their fair share.” But it seems those who make that call go out of their way to avoid the evidence that sits right in front of them.

Each year, the Congressional Budget Office publishes a report in which it details how much federal tax various income groups pay. Year after year, the data have pointed in the same direction. Counting all sources of income and all federal taxes, the poorest 20% of Americans pay an effective federal tax rate of around 2%, the middle-class pays around 17%, and the richest 1% pay over 30%. And these figures ignore transfers – money the government hands out to people. Include transfers and the numbers become even more wildly skewed, with more than the bottom half being net takers. On average, they pay no federal taxes at all. Counter to what we all hear, it’s actually the poor and middle class who aren’t paying their fair shares.

But when the facts don’t cooperate, politicians ignore them. They and their enablers simply lie. And that’s what three ProPublica authors, Jesse Eisinger, Jeff Ernsthausen, and Paul Kiel, have done in a recent bait-and-switch article in which they claim that the rich aren’t paying their fair share.