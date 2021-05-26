COMMENTARY: I will not be scienced!

And of course there was the fact that Trump had floated the lab theory. Before a liberal will answer any question, he needs to know:

1. Has Trump ever offered an opinion on this?

2. What is the 180-degree opposite position?

Wade claims to have no preference for one theory over another -- he's just laying out the facts! But it's pretty clear that he is coming down on the side of the lab theory.

He doesn't mention that 27 of the original 41 Chinese people who contracted COVID-19 had been to the Wuhan wet market, known the world over for its delectable porcupine anus and snake innards. Several other carriers were family members of those infected there. By contrast, no one from the Wuhan lab appears to have been infected.

No, Wade's argument is a purely scientific one. Not my bailiwick. But I can see when experts disagree, and, oh my gosh, do they disagree!

One of Wade's main points is that COVID-19 is the only coronavirus with a furin cleavage site. (You don't need to know what it is -- substitute the words "chocolate bunny.") "So," Wade concludes, "it's hard to explain how the [COVID] virus picked up its furin cleavage site naturally."