COMMENTARY: Hurricane season won’t be delayed

It seems like an eternity since we began the year looking back at the top T&D local stories of the 2010s. We promised then a chance for you to cast a vote on which of the decade’s top 10 stories, one from each year, was the story of the decade. Then came the coronavirus. With the story that might well become the top story of the new decade unfolding, looking back lost focus.

But there’s reason today to reference the story that we put at the top: the flooding of 2015. During a decade that featured multiple years with major severe weather events, the flooding was the worse.

The October “thousand-year flood” swept through the area in early October, impacting 7,400 homes and property owners and causing about $2.8 million in individual home and property damage. That was on top of the close to $1.2 million in damage to public infrastructure in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

Hurricane Matthew followed in 2016 as the big story. And though weather did not top the list in 2017 and beyond, it produced big stories in South Carolina: Hurricane Irma in 2017, Hurricane Florence and the flooding crisis in 2018, then Hurricane Dorian in 2019.