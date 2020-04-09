COMMENTARY: Hurricane season won’t be delayed

It seems like an eternity since we began the year looking back at the top T&D local stories of the 2010s. We promised then a chance for you to cast a vote on which of the decade’s top 10 stories, one from each year, was the story of the decade. Then came the coronavirus. With the story that might well become the top story of the new decade unfolding, looking back lost focus.
But there’s reason today to reference the story that we put at the top: the flooding of 2015. During a decade that featured multiple years with major severe weather events, the flooding was the worse.
The October “thousand-year flood” swept through the area in early October, impacting 7,400 homes and property owners and causing about $2.8 million in individual home and property damage. That was on top of the close to $1.2 million in damage to public infrastructure in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.
Hurricane Matthew followed in 2016 as the big story. And though weather did not top the list in 2017 and beyond, it produced big stories in South Carolina: Hurricane Irma in 2017, Hurricane Florence and the flooding crisis in 2018, then Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
The common denominator is tropical weather. The great flood of 2015 grew out of a weather phenomenon that involved a tropical system of the type with which we are all too familiar in South Carolina.
And even in these times of the coronavirus, the threat of hurricanes will be no less when the season begins in June.
In fact, in what could be described as news we don’t particularly relish reading, Colorado State University’s annual forecast calls for an above-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2020, citing the likely absence of El Niño as a primary factor.
Tropical and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are currently warmer than their long-term average values and are consequently also considered a factor favoring an active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
The CSU Tropical Meteorology Project team is predicting 16 named storms during the season from June 1 to Nov. 30. Of those, researchers expect eight to become hurricanes and four to reach major hurricane strength with sustained winds of 111 mph or greater.
So far, the 2020 hurricane season is exhibiting characteristics similar to 1960, 1966, 1980, 1996 and 2008. “1966, 1980, 1996 and 2008 had above-average Atlantic hurricane activity, while 1960 was a near-average hurricane season,” said Phil Klotzbach, research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science and lead author of the report.
The team predicts 2020 hurricane activity will be about 140% of the average season. By comparison, 2019’s hurricane activity was about 120% of the average season. The 2019 season was most notable for Hurricane Dorian, which devastated the northwestern Bahamas, and for Tropical Storm Imelda, which caused tremendous flooding in portions of southeast Texas.
While hurricanes threaten every year, not everywhere gets major impact -- thankfully. But if you’re looking for reasons to be prepared for a weather emergency much as preparation was and is needed amid the coronavirus threat, consider the words of Michael Bell, associate professor in the Colorado State Department of Atmospheric Science, “It takes only one storm near you to make this an active season.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.