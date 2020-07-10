COMMENTARY: Hungry and alone

Fascinated by the statue walking to and from Belk-Hudson, I had to talk to my grandmother: Would she want to be up there? She did not want to be up there. Suppose she had to be up there? I don’t think she answered but I told her what I would want if I had to be up there. I’d want to eat as much food as I could and then have a mouth full of food to swallow. Maybe that would keep me from being hungry while I had to be up there. Worse than being hungry, which I imagined I could prevent, was the loneliness.

So then and now, this lone rebel soldier is mounted, and we’ll never know what his sponsors wanted him, solo, to represent decades after the Civil War. Or, what declaration that Orangeburg wanted to authenticate, all those years ago until now. For whatever his purpose or not, it is a symbol of a Southern man, who from his symbolically humble garb was too poor to own slaves yet answered the call to defy and divide a United States and all that those states hoped to stand for.