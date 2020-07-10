COMMENTARY: Hungry and alone

I don’t remember when I first walked past the statue of the man perched high above our path as my grandmother and I walked to Belk-Hudson, a stationery on Russell Street.
Mother Glover, as we called my paternal grandmother, purchased fabrics from that department store. Once she had combed and dressed us for this special occasion, Mother Glover donned hat and gloves and we set out from my grandparents' house on Buckley Street for the trip downtown.
That leisurely walk seemed to delightfully go on forever and I filled it with chatter and anticipation: There was hopping up to walk along the walls separating raised lawns and the sidewalk and, most of all, there was a glass-front shop displaying boy and girl mannequins wearing beautiful children’s clothes.
Until I noticed the statue on the column, that was the only place where my grandmother had to stop and wait, patiently, while I imagined myself posed in still life, admired, as I showed off the latest fashions for little girls in the glass-front shop. Perhaps it was that the little mannequins changed outfits; their arms, legs and head, their posture, expressively rearranged to the match the theme of their outfits, that the stoic posture of the statue also captured my imagination.
Depending on what time of day you look up at that statue do you see what light does to the representations in the molding. However, at no point is the distress of defeat alleviated or abated. It is permanently fixed, unmovable and isolated in its height.
Fascinated by the statue walking to and from Belk-Hudson, I had to talk to my grandmother: Would she want to be up there? She did not want to be up there. Suppose she had to be up there? I don’t think she answered but I told her what I would want if I had to be up there. I’d want to eat as much food as I could and then have a mouth full of food to swallow. Maybe that would keep me from being hungry while I had to be up there. Worse than being hungry, which I imagined I could prevent, was the loneliness.
So then and now, this lone rebel soldier is mounted, and we’ll never know what his sponsors wanted him, solo, to represent decades after the Civil War. Or, what declaration that Orangeburg wanted to authenticate, all those years ago until now. For whatever his purpose or not, it is a symbol of a Southern man, who from his symbolically humble garb was too poor to own slaves yet answered the call to defy and divide a United States and all that those states hoped to stand for.
This statue, a part and alone, was erected to commemorate a destructive force, which has made his towering solitude piteous to those whose ancestors’ enslavement he wouldn’t have benefited from. If a statue can denote the shame and futility of being exploited, this statue unwittingly connotes that. Shouldn’t he be taken down and relieved of sustaining an emblematic misery, which is all he ever appeared to be even to a child.
Orangeburg author and journalist Vivian Glover serves as Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center director of community arts and development.
