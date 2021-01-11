COMMENTARY: How about a little humility?

"When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75%," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and public face of the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, told the New York Times in December. "Then, when newer surveys said 60% or more would take it, I thought, 'I can nudge this up a bit,' so I went to 80, 85."

If you're startled by Fauci's admission that he lies to the public depending on what polls say, you shouldn't be. It's not the first time.

In March, he told CBS's 60 Minutes "there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask." Months later, as mask mandates became the political establishment's preferred "we gotta order people to do things" measure, he claimed he'd previously been lying so that people wouldn't rush out and buy up masks needed by medical personnel.

In that case, he seems to have been lying ABOUT lying -- scientific evidence for the efficacy of masks in preventing viral transmission still looks inconclusive at best -- but the obvious motive was the same. Anthony Fauci, like most politicians and bureaucrats, is perfectly willing to lie to you if he thinks lying to you will get you to do as he demands.