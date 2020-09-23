COMMENTARY: Hot race heats up

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As if 2020 had not generated enough contention in America, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Sept. 18. Interestingly, RGB, as she was affectionately called, died on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Rest in peace, RGB. You were an admirable justice, and you have left a strong legacy and following.

Now that we have an opening on the Supreme Court, Americans are even more focused on the presidential race. The last time this happened was ... oh yeah! 2016! Associate Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, and President Barack Obama wasted no time nominating Scalia’s successor. Likewise President Donald Trump says he will nominate RGB’s successor this week.

When Obama nominated Merrick Garland, the Senate was controlled by Republicans who refused to have a hearing on Garland. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Trump’s nominee will have a hearing and a vote. Democrats and the left say, "That’s not fair!" It is constitutional and Democrats would do the same if they were in power.

The Nov. 3 election will not only determine the presidency, but could also shift the balance of power in the House and the Senate. Nevertheless, even if Joe Biden wins the election, the Senate could approve the nominee before the end of the year.