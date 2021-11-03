COMMENTARY: Hope, a duck at a time

But the center is also consistently ranked for another reason. Last year alone, they had over 2,000 visits from patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), making it No. 1 in the nation for total SCD discharges. These astounding figures are what led Aflac to exponentially expand its corporate commitment to children with blood disorders like SCD. Through education, awareness and action, we are amplifying our efforts to help address gaps in care for the youngest suffering from this inherited, painful disease that disproportionately affects African American communities.

As a parent myself, my heart aches for those that learn their child has this devastating disease. It brings me great joy and pride to work for a company that invests in the well-being and futures of these children and their families.

As part of our ongoing commitment, My Special Aflac Duck has been enhanced with features specifically designed to help children with SCD cope with their unique care and treatment routines. Did you know fluctuations in temperature and dehydration can often lead to painful SCD crises? Kids with SCD can mimic their need to stay warm by bundling up their Duck in its very own customizable blanket, and they can learn to stave off dehydration by providing virtual water breaks through the duck’s improved, free companion app.

The new My Special Aflac Duck with features for children with SCD will be available in early 2022 – and just as it is for children with cancer, there will be no charge. It’s available to health professionals and organizations that care for children with blood disorders to give to their children with SCD, free of charge. If you’d like to receive an email when they’re available, sign up here: https://app.mobilecause.com/f/3c5s/n?vid=my8i8.

Brad Knox is senior vice president and counsel, Federal Relations, at Aflac Inc.

