COMMENTARY: Holding police accountable

In a recent CATO Institute report titled, Qualified Immunity: A Legal, Practical and Moral Failure, Jay R. Schweikert concludes that, “Qualified immunity is one of the most obviously unjustified legal doctrines in our nation’s history.”

He counts a large number of lower-court judges critical of qualified immunity and some calling for its end. In addition, Schweikert reports that in 2018 Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor called qualified immunity “an absolute shield for law enforcement that has gutted the deterrent effect of the Fourth Amendment.”

The Supreme Court is thus responsible for undermining the accountability burden placed on police officers in the 1871 law. But, since it is unlikely a Supreme Court majority will back down any time soon, it now up to the U.S. Congress to re-establish the original intent of the 1871 statute — and that is just what legislators are trying to do.

On March 3, the House of Representatives passed, and sent to the Senate, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 that would, if it becomes law, amend the 1871 law to explicitly prohibit police officers accused of civil rights violations from using either the good faith defense or the not-clearly-established-law defense.

This nation was founded on the idea that governments are formed to secure the civil rights of citizens, not to threaten and abuse them. Rejection of the qualified immunity doctrine and once again holding police officers accountable for their actions would be a fine way to reaffirm that basic principle of American government.

Ronald Fraser, Ph.D., writes on public policy issues for the DKT Liberty Project, a Washington-based civil liberties organization. Write him at: fraserr@erols.com

