COMMENTARY: Hold the line in Georgia

After the electors met and formally backed Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate’s media backers could not contain their excitement.

Referring to President Donald Trump as the “Troll-Warrior-in-Chief,” one New York Times story suggested his “ratings ragetweets [will] simply echo in some musty corner of the internet.”

CNN’s Chris Cillizza celebrated “Republicans’ current illogic,” while Slate’s merry band of radicals focused on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who purportedly “[threw] in the towel on his pet political project.”

When the likes of Slate blast Trump for refusing to concede an election riddled with voter fraud, you know that he’s not in the wrong. For weeks, the Trump campaign’s primary goal has been to ensure accuracy, fairness, and transparency in the electoral process.

President Trump and his supporters have been leaving no stone unturned in their quest to determine the actual winner of the 2020 election. There was never a reason to concede prematurely.

But, regardless of the presidential election outcome, it is imperative for Republicans to hold the line and keep faith in democracy. Georgia’s two run-off elections will be here in less than a month, and the stakes could not be higher.