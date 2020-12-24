COMMENTARY: Hold the line in Georgia

After the electors met and formally backed Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate’s media backers could not contain their excitement.
Referring to President Donald Trump as the “Troll-Warrior-in-Chief,” one New York Times story suggested his “ratings ragetweets [will] simply echo in some musty corner of the internet.”
CNN’s Chris Cillizza celebrated “Republicans’ current illogic,” while Slate’s merry band of radicals focused on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who purportedly “[threw] in the towel on his pet political project.”
When the likes of Slate blast Trump for refusing to concede an election riddled with voter fraud, you know that he’s not in the wrong. For weeks, the Trump campaign’s primary goal has been to ensure accuracy, fairness, and transparency in the electoral process.
President Trump and his supporters have been leaving no stone unturned in their quest to determine the actual winner of the 2020 election. There was never a reason to concede prematurely.
But, regardless of the presidential election outcome, it is imperative for Republicans to hold the line and keep faith in democracy. Georgia’s two run-off elections will be here in less than a month, and the stakes could not be higher.
If Biden wins and Republicans lose the Senate, the radical left will control all three branches of government. On Election Day, American voters sent a clear message that they refuse to give power-hungry Democrats too much control over the lives, but runoff losses in Georgia could render that message irrelevant.
Even worse, the prospect of socialism looms larger than ever before. There is a reason why Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is facing Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in one of the runoffs, refuses to renounce Marxism. There is a reason why the Black Lives Matter movement, led by Marxist organizer Patrisse Cullors, is mobilizing in Georgia.
The radical left sees an opportunity to mold America in a collectivist image, chipping away at the free enterprise beloved by most Americans.
For Georgia Democrats, this is a chance to expand the scope of government to an extreme, despite increasing concern about public officials restricting individual liberties in the name of the coronavirus.
As Trump explained to Georgia voters, “You will decide whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or free country.”
If you’re concerned about the leftward lurch of the Democratic Party, you need to vote Republican on Tuesday, Jan. 5. If you’re worried about the rise of socialism, you need to vote Republican on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
A vote for Republicans is a vote for the America we know and love. It is a vote for the “America First” agenda that values free markets.
Vote Republican, and you are voting for small businesses that Democrats continue to shut down. You are voting for entrepreneurship and private-sector innovation — the same private sector that is delivering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Whatever happens in the presidential election, Republicans desperately need to retain control of the Senate. Otherwise, left-wing Democrats will stop at nothing to reverse Trump’s many successes, such as tax and regulatory reform.
Democrats may play dirty (again), but Republicans should control what they can control: Vote on Tuesday, Jan 5. We’re all depending on you.
Ted Harvey serves as chairman of the pro-Trump Committee to Defend the President. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.