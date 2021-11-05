COMMENTARY: History and Connor's ghosts

It is fitting that Mr. William Connor’s opinion piece as a guest columnist appeared Sunday on the American remake of Halloween with visions of goblins and ghosts and scare tactics. Exception is that Connor’s ghosts are far more frightening than Halloween. -- but certainly real to him.

I suspect public railings against Critical Race Theory constituted is its own thinly disguised version of racism. One can hear the steps of former Gov. George Wallace and former Sen. Strom Thurmond and a litany of others cry "segregation now ... segregation forever."

In Orangeburg and in South Carolina, the first state to initiate secession from the union, there is so much documentation of "white privilege." One need not look further than the three bodies buried in that pond dam in Mississippi or countless documented stories of racial segregation in South Carolina.

Who remembers the national televised debate between Sen. Jacob Javits of New York and Thurmond wherein Thurmond invoked the Bible to defend segregation?

And historically in 1838, President Andrew Jackson moved all indigenous people ("Indians") west of the Mississippi (Oklahoma) so "white settlers" could have more land.