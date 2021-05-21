COMMENTARY: High stakes of ‘wokeness’

Too “woke” to survive.

That’s a warning from well-known Democratic strategist James Carville.

During a recent and timely discussion with the VOX Media website, Carville advised readers about the Democrats’ messaging issues, “That’s why I’m doing this interview. Lots of smart people are going to read it, and hopefully, they can figure out that which I can’t. But if you’re asking me, I think it’s because large parts of the country view us as an urban, coastal, arrogant party, and a lot gets passed through that filter. That’s a real thing. I don’t give a damn what anyone thinks about it — it’s a real phenomenon, and it’s damaging to the party brand.”

Some of that damage is the residue of “woke” folks’ defunding the police mantra.

Do you really want to defund the police after what we witnessed in New York recently? Three bystanders were shot in Times Square, including a 4-year-old; three were shot in a mall near Miami; four were killed and one injured in a Baltimore townhouse.

Nowadays, it seems mass shootings come with our television sets, as they are so often in the news.